PDA supports monsoon plantation drive

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) officials have pledged support to monsoon plantation drive in the provincial metropolis.

The support was promised in a meeting with members of various civil society organisations such as Karwaan Jirga, Institute of Architects of Pakistan, National Heritage Council, Maureen Lines Foundation and Sarhad Conservation Network, said a press release.

The civil society members backed “Adopt a tree campaign 2018” with local communities, schools, colleges, mosques, madrassas and other public spaces so that Peshawar can regain its rightful name of “city of gardens and flowers.”

Upon the directives of PDA chief, Secretary Environment Department and relevant departments, Architect Fahmidullah Shah, Director of Beautification, Manzoor Yousaf, Director Horticulture pledged full support to make Peshawar “Clean and Green” in the coming months. The urban reforestation project has been allocated huge resources and PDA is committed to utilising these for urban forestation.

Considering the scale of damage to the environment, it is important for increased efforts to improve the urban environment and as a result, quality of life for the citizens of Peshawar who are suffering from respiratory and other diseases.

The citizens of Peshawar were directed to contact Sajid Shamim Khan, A D Horticulture, PDA on following numbers: 0346 908 8220 / 091 921 96664 to provide plants and support the local communities in forestation of their respective areas. The local communities in Peshawar, especially Hayatabad, Ring Road, and Regi Lalma were invited to actively participate in the reforestation project with the PDA.

Residents of other localities were advised to contact the official concerned with a proposal for reforestation of their respective communities. It was also stressed that indigenous and large shade-bearing trees are preferred during the forestation drive compared to exotic species for improved air and noise pollution.

Plans are also underway for vertical and roof gardens in Peshawar, besides, reforestation project of Tatara and Besai mountains. These efforts will result in improved air quality; weather patterns will also show tangible improvement.

Meanwhile, KP Youth Assembly pledged support to the government of KP Monsoon Plantation Drive, “Adopt a Tree campaign” in Peshawar with full vigour. In a meeting, the youth and citizens of Peshawar were invited to fight Climate Change with massive plantation and save precious water and other resources through community mobilization.