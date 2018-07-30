PTDC to extend Islamabad tour buses to other cities

Islamabad : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would extend city tour buses to other cities of the country.

Total five buses, 2 big buses and 3 hiace vans have been introduced initially, an official of PTDC told this agency.

The official said that fare of tour bus Rs 500 for students and Rs 600 for others. “We will gradually bring the fare down as we extend our services,” he added.

Buses route cover Faisal Masjid, Lake View Park, Lok virsa, National Monument, F-9 Park, Daman e Koh, Bird Aviary, Islamabad Zoo and major food and shopping centres.

It also included famous Ayub National Park in the historic city of Rawalpindi, while Taxila Museum cover on weekends.

The special discount package being offered to students to give them a chance to view the historic sites of both cities.

More buses will be inducted into the project as the time goes on he said. PTDC officials have met private school organization in this regard and received appraisal from them for this project.