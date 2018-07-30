Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
inp
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Youth drowns while taking selfie in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: A 15-year-old boy drowned in a stream while attempting to take a selfie at Matkhand on Sunday.

Ali Tariq of Lahore had visited Rajanpur to spend his vacation at his uncle’s house. On the day of the incident, Ali was trying to take a selfie along a stream with his brother and friends when suddenly he slipped and fell in the water with his brother.

His friends managed to save Ali’s brother but Ali drowned. Ali’s body was found after eight hours efforts, which was shifted to a hospital for medico legal formalities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar