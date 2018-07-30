Mon July 30, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

Imran may take oath at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s close aide Naeemul Haq said on Sunday that Imran Khan may take oath of prime minister at D-Chowk. He tweeted, "Imran Khan would prefer a people’s ceremony of oath-taking where thousands can watch him taking the oath as PM of Pakistan.

"Perhaps D-Chowk area may be the right place to do it. Let’s hope so. Will keep on updating on this," he wrote. During the 126-day sitting, led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, D-Chowk was the central place from where he used to deliver fiery speeches against the PML-N government from the top of a container.


