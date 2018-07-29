Journey of democracy must continue: Sohail Warraich

KARACHI: Senior journalists and analyst Suhail Warraich on Saturday stressed the need for continuation of democracy, saying the process strengthened the institutions.

The princess of democracy would also have to struggle as the monster does not leave so quickly, he added.

Warraich was addressing the launching ceremony of his latest book ‘The Party is Over: Nawaz Sharif – The Thrilling Story from Prime Ministership to Disqualification’ at the Pakistan Arts Council. Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Sham said Warraich had written the story of the Sharif family’s decline, adding that some of the writer’s predictions had become part of the history. Shakeel Adilzada said the columns of Warraich were simple and his status as analysts could not be matched by everyone. Imtiaz Alam said Warraich was a democrat, enlightened and principled person and the book was a proof of his political knowledge. Mazhar Abbas said Warraich’s columns reflected Pakistan’s political and social history.