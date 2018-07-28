PSC ability tests schedule

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued the schedule for the ability test for various posts in different departments.

A communiqué issued by the commission said these tests would be held from August 16 to September 10 in evening from 2 pm to 3.30pm.

The ability test for male subject specialist for Urdu (BPS-17) in Elementary & Secondary Education Department will be held on August 16, male subject specialist biology on 17th, male subject specialist math on 18th, male subject specialist physics on 27th, male subject specialist Pashto E&SE Department and research officer Water Quality in PHE Department will be held on 28th, male subject specialist economics 29th, male subject specialist Pak-Studies and assistant research officer Water Quality will be held on August 30, respectively.

Similarly, the ability tests for the posts of sub-engineer civil (BPS-11), Local Council Board, sub-engineer Commissionerate of M & M Labour Welfare (BPS-12), sub-engineer civil (PBS-11), Local Government Department, work supervisor in Directorate of Archaeology & Museums (BPS-12) and conservation assistant in Directorate of Archeology & Museums (PBS-12) will be held on August 31.

The ability tests for the posts of the dental surgeon (BPS-17), dental surgeon (minority quota) (BPS-17), dental surgeon (disabled quota (BPS-17) and dental surgeon (female quota) (BPS-17) will be held on September 1.

Likewise, the ability test for district food controller/storage & enforcement officer/rationing controller (BPS-16), Food Department, assistant (female quota (BPS-16), Food Department, Cane Assistant (BPS-14), Food Department, office assistant in Directorate of Prosecution (female quota) (BPS-16), office assistant (BPS-16) in Information Department and office assistant in L&DD (Extension Wing) (BPS-16) will be held on September 3. The ability test for the posts of assistant director Labour (BPS-17), office assistant in Labour Department (BPS-16), assistant grade clerk (female quota) (BPS-16) Police Department, office assistant in Labour Court, Malakand Division Swat, office assistant in the Office of Advocate General (PBS-16) Law and assistant food controller (BPS-14), Food Department, will be held on September 4, while ability test for the posts of male assistant superintendent jail in Directorate of Prisons (BPS-14) and assistant in the Directorate of Tourism (BPS-16) Sports Department will be held on September 5.

Similarly, the ability test for office assistant in Directorate of Prosecution (BPS-16) will be held on September 7, while ability tests for the assistant (BPS-16) in C&W Department on 8th, assistant administrator/district zakat officer (BPS-17) will be held on September 10, respectively.

Details of examination centres and roll numbers will be uploaded on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission’s website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

All candidates will download their roll numbers with respective examination centres from the website before the conduct of exam/test.

The communiqué said that no individual admission letter/roll number slip would be issued/posted to any candidate. If any candidate does not get intimation through website, SMS and E-mail regarding his/her/exam/test, he/she may get his/her status confirmed from Computer Section before the conduct of exam/test, on Number 091-9212976/9214131/9212897/ 9213750/9213563 (Ext No.1082).