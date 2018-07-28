Sat July 28, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018

Car riders drown in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: Two car riders drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater near Rukh Pabi Sarkar on Friday. Kashif and Abid Ali, both residents of Sialkot, were on their way by a car when suddenly their vehicle went out of control after heavy rain and fell into a ditch filled with rainwater. As a result, both the car drivers drowned.

