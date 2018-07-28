HEC to strengthen academic linkages with Mauritius

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Mauritius has been structured on the model of HEC, Pakistan which will be made operational in 2019. The acknowledgment was made by High Commissioner of Mauritius in Pakistan Soobadar Rashidally in a visit to HEC secretariat on Friday.

Rashidally acknowledged HEC’s advice in the establishment of Higher Education Commission, Mauritius. Mauritius is an island State and in its 50 years of independence, it has 100 per cent literacy rate. He said that Mauritius offers free education from primary to university levels and spends eight to 10 per cent of GDP on education. He added that the country is also a member of the Middle Income Club. He expressed his desire for expanding collaboration with HEC and sought further support in areas of Information Technology and medical postgraduate studies. Chairperson Higher Education Commission Pakistan Dr. Tariq Banuri informed the High Commissioner that HEC, Pakistan is funding centres of excellence in advanced technologies and these centres provide assistance to partner countries. He said that HEC will support postgraduate studies for medical students. He also mentioned Pakistan’s expertise in marine sciences which could be of value to Mauritius, given its strategic focus on the Blue Economy.

He said that HEC looks forward towards strong cooperation and sharing of expertise after the Higher Education Commission, Mauritius is made operational. The High Commissioner expressed his appreciation for HEC, Pakistan and said that Mauritius is looking forward towards HEC, Pakistan’s support in strengthening its tertiary education structure.