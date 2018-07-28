PTI to face reduction of nearly nine seats in PM election

ISLAMABAD: Around nine National Assembly seats won by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates will fall vacant, necessitating by-elections, which will be deducted from its present tally on the day of oathtaking of its members-elect before the election of the prime minister.

These winners also include who returned from the national and provincial seats apart from being successful in two federal constituencies. Anybody, who returns from more than one seat, has to vacate all but one seat.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may have to vacate a couple of federal seats, causing this much loss to it. Likewise, senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who got two National Assembly seats and one Punjab Assembly seat, will have to leave both federal seats if he decides to retain the provincial one. Thus, the PML-Q will be deprived of two national seats, which will be a loss to the PTI because of their alliance.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had a clear sweep in four national constituencies of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Mianwali and Bannu. He will resign from four seats. From amongst all the aspirants, he fought for the maximum number of constituencies.

PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who defeated former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, also won two national seats – NA-63 and NA-59 – apart from a Punjab Assembly constituency. In any case, he will leave one federal seat.

Likewise, another PTI stalwart Maj. (R) Tahir Sadiq clinched both national seats of Attock apart from one Punjab legislature seat. Since, as per reports, he is also vying for the office of the provincial chief minister, the PTI will suffer a loss of another two federal seats, if he was kept in Punjab.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister and senior PTI leader Parvaiz Khattak was successful from two Nowshera seats - one federal and one provincial. He is a strong contender of the top KP position. If he sticks to his passion, he will have to vacate his federal seat.

KP Speaker Asad Qaisar returned from two Swabi seats – one national and one provincial. He is also aspiring for the office of the provincial chief minister. If he retains his provincial seat, the PTI will be deprived of another federal seat.

PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry was successful from two Jhelum seats, one federal and one provincial. He is a strong contender of the berth of the Punjab chief minister. If he goes to Punjab, his national seat will fall vacant.

Among the PML-N’s legislators-elect, Shahbaz Sharif got one national and one provincial seat from Lahore. If he decides to stay in Punjab, his party will be deprived of one national seat. His son Hamza also won one national and one provincial seat from Lahore. If he prefers the Punjab Assembly, the PML-N’s final tally faces loss of one seat.

Apart from the federal seats, some contestants had won more than one provincial seats. They will retain only one seat, necessitating by-poll to other seats. As all such members-elect will take oath of any one federal or provincial seat, all other seats will automatically stand vacated. They have to indicate as to which seat they are retaining.