PTI’s tsunami spreads across KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s tsunami practically swept Khyber Pakhtunkhwa both in the national and provincial assembly constituencies and secured two-third majority to form government in the province.

PTI chairman Imran Khan defeated ex-chief minister KP Akram Khan Durrani on NA-35 in his native stronghold Bannu district. Imran secured 113822 votes while Akram Durrani, who survived two life attempts during election campaign, bagged 106,820 votes.

The PTI leadership was worried about this constituency and didn’t expect Imran would defeat the powerful Akram Durrani on this seat.

Soon after initial results were announced late on Wednesday, hundreds of PTI workers and supporters came to the streets and started celebrating unprecedented victory of their party candidates.

The jubilant PTI workers marched in the city till early Thursday and celebrated their success by singing party songs, aerial firing and heavy fireworks.

It was the first time in KP’s history that almost all central leaders of other mainstream political parties, including Awami National Party’s president Asfandyar Wali Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Sirajul Haq, Qaumi Watan Party’s chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao suffered losses at the hands of PTI candidates.

Ex-minister Ali Amin Gandapur defeated Maulana Fazlur Rahman in his native Dera Ismail Khan with a big margin.

Similarly, in Charsadda, PTI’s Fazal Khan defeated Asfandyar Wali Khan with a margin of 24,000 votes.

Fazal Khan was polled 83,900 votes while Asfandyar Wali obtained 60,000 ballots.

Also in Charsadda, Aftab Sherpao lost to PTI’s Malik Anwar Taj. Anwar Taj secured 50,000 votes, MMA’s candidate Zafar Ali by getting 30,000 ballots was declared runner-up while Aftab Sherpao with 20,000 votes got third position. After Charsadda was given two NA seats, Aftab Sherpao had won his seat for two consecutive times.

In Lower Dir, JI’s central ameer Sirajul Haq lost to PTI’s Mohammad Bashir Khan on NA-7. Bashir Khan obtained 30374 votes while Sirajul Haq got 19870 votes.

In KP, the PTI has secured 66 seats, out of total 99 general seats, which is enough for making their government in the province.

PTI has clean swept Peshawar and has won 13, out of total 14 provincial seats.

Elections were postponed on one provincial seat in Peshawar city due to suicide attack on ANP candidate Haroon Bashir Bilour on July 10.

Also, PTI swept Peshawar and its candidates won all the five National Assembly seats from the provincial capital.

Some of the senior PTI leaders including former chief minister Pervez Khattak, former speaker Assad Qaisar, ex-information minister Shah Farman, ex-minister Dr Amjad Ali and ex-MPA Dr Haider Ali have won two seats and would require surrendering one seat.

Well-placed sources in the PTI told The News that Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar would surrender their National Assembly seats and both would be assigned important responsibilities in KP.

Dr Haider Ali had won one National Assembly and one provincial assembly seat from Swat and it has not been decided yet whether he would like to quit the NA or provincial assembly seat. On NA seat, he defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP president Engineer Amir Muqam Khan.

PTI candidates who won National Assembly seats from KP include Haider Ali Khan, defeating Amir Muqam on NA-2 and Saleem Rahman by getting 68,162 votes defeated PML-N’s central president Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz secured 22,758 votes.

On NA-4, Swat, Murad Saeed got 71600 votes defeated Saleem Khan of ANP who got 30975 votes.

On NA-5, Dir, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, with 49299 votes, defeated PPP’s Najmuddin Khan who had 28736.

On NA-6 Dir, PTI’s Mehboob Shah defeated MMA’s Maulana Asadullah, NA-7 was won by Mohammad Bashir Khan of PTI. On NA-8, Lower Dir, Junaid Akbar of PTI with 81310 votes, defeated MMA’s Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan who got 31739 votes.

On NA-9, Buner, Sher Akbar Khan of PTI secured 27200 votes and defeated PML-N’sKamran Khan, who got 21130 votes.

On NA-12, PTI’s Mohammad Nawaz Khan defeated MMA Mohammad Yousaf, while NA-16 was won by Ali Khan Jadoon of PTI by securing 91770 votes defeating Malik Mohabat Khan of PML-N.

On NA-17 Haripur, Omar Ayub of PTI won 166786 votes, defeating PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan with 60151 votes. On NA-18 Swabi, PTI’s Asad Qaiser secured 78970 votes and defeated Fazal Ali of MMA who got 34217 votes.

On NA-19 Swabi, PTI’s Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai was polled 83903 votes and defeated ANP’s Waris Khan who got 53288 votes.

On NA-20 Mardan, PTI’s Mujahid Ali Khan defeated ANP’s Gul Nawaz Khan. On NA-21, Mardan, there was close contest between PTI’s Mohammad Atif and ANP’s Ameer Haider Khan. Ameer Haider was reported to have won by 300 votes but PTI sources said some post ballots were yet to be counted, hoping that it might affect the total number of votes.

On NA-22 Mardan, PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan defeated MMA’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim; on NA-23 Charsadda, PTI’s Anwar Taj defeated MMA’s Haji Zafar Ali; on NA-24 Charsadda, PTI’s Fazal Mohammad Khan defeated Asfandyar Wali Khan.

On NA-25 Nowshera, Pervez Khattak of PTI secured 82115 votes defeating PPP’s Khan Pervez who secured 35658 votes.

On NA-26 Nowshera, PTI’s Imran Khattak got 90256 votes defeating ANP’s Jamal Khan Khattak and on NA-27 Peshawar, PTI’s Noor Alam Khan defeated MMA’s Haji Ghulam Ali.

On NA-28 Peshawar, PTI’s Arbab Amir Ayub with 74414 votes, defeated MMA’s Sabir Hussain Awanwho secured 27292 votes.

On NA-29, Peshawar, PTI’s Nasir Khan by getting 49762 votes defeated MMA’s Naeem Jan who bagged 29357 votes.

On NA-30, PTI’s Sher Ali Arbab with 73781 votes defeated MMA’s Arbab Najeeullah Khan who got 18111 votes.

PTI’s Shaukat Ali with 87895 votes against ANP’s Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, 42476, became MNA from NA-31 Peshawar, which was previously called NA-1.

On NA-32 Kohat, PTI’s Shereyar Afridi got 41455 votes and defeated MMA’s Gohar Mohammad Khan Bangash and on NA-33, Khyal Zaman of PTI defeated MMA’s Atiq-ur-Rahman.

Similarly, PTI’s Shahid Ahmad with 50100 votes defeated PPP’s Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan, 35200 votes, on NA- 34 Karak.

PTI chairman Imran Khan won against Akram Khan Durrani on NA-35 Bannu. On NA-36, PTI’s Ishfaq Ahmad Khan defeated MMA’s Mohammad Anwar, Ali Amin Khan of PTI defeated Maulana Fazlur Rahman on NA-38 DI Khan.

PTI’s Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh defeated Maulana Fazlur Rahman on NA-39, DI Khan and Gul Dad Khan of PTI was declared winner of NA-40 against independent candidate Sardar Khan.

On NA-41, Gul Zafar Khan of PTI defeated an independent candidate Abdul Majeed, NA-42 of Mohmand tribal district PTI’s Sajid Khan defeated independent Bilal Rahman.

On NA-43 Landikotal of Khyber tribal district, Noorul Haq Qadri of PTI defeated a resourceful Al-Haaj Shahji Gul Afridi, and PTI’s Iqbal Afridi succeeded to become MNA from NA-44 Bara subdivision of Khyber tribal district by defeating a powerful Hameedullah Jan Afridi while NA-47 was secured by PTI’s Jawad Hussain defeating MMA’s Qasim Gul.

MPAs of PTI: The candidates successful on provincial seats are: PK-2, Sharafat Ali; PK-3, Dr Haider Ali Khan; PK-4, Azizullah Khan; PK-7, Dr Amjad Ali; PK-8, Mohibullah Khan; PK-13, Mohammad Azam Khan; PK-14, Hamayun Khan; PK-15, Shafiullah; PK-17, Liaqat Ali Khan; PK-18, Shakil Ahmad; PK-20, Riaz Khan; PK-21, Syed Fakhre Jehan; PK-23, Shaukat Ali; PK-29, Taj Muhammad; PK-30, Atta Muhammad (Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party); PK-31, Babar Saleem Swati; PK-32, Zahoor Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League-N; PK-33, Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin; PK-34, Ali Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Others elected include, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Rangez Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Inayatullah Khan Jadoon, Arshad Ayub Khan, Raja Faisal Zaman, Sajad Khan Jadoon, Asad Qaiser, Gul Zamin Shah, Abdul Karim, Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ayaz, Shehram Khan, Ameer Rahman, Malik Shaukat Ali, Farooq Khan, Tufail Anjum, Adnan Khan, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Haroon Khan, Amir Farzand Khan, Himayatullah Mayar, Muhammad Zahir Shah, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ali of PTI, Nadar Shah of MMA, Khalid Khan of PTI, Gohar Ali of MMA, Sultan Muhammad Khan of PTI, and Aimal Wali Khan of ANP.

Other are Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan of PTI, Qasim Ali of ANP, Muhammad Arif of PTI 20757, Musamir Shah of MMA, Pervez Khattak of PTI, Parvez Ahmad Khan of ANP, Muhammad Idrees of PTI, Khalil Abbas of ANP, Jamshed-Ud-Din of PTI, Ikhtiar Wali of PML-N, Khaleequr Rehman of PTI, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of ANP, Mehmood Jan of PTI, Hashmat Khan of MMA, Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan of PTI, Asif Iqbal Daudzai of MMA, Arbab Jehandad of PTI, and Malik Tamash Khan of PPP, Shah Farman Pakistan of PTI, Khushdil Khan advocate of ANP, Shah Farman of PTI, SifatUllah of PML-N, Fahim Ahmad of PTI, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil of ANP, Taimur Saleem Khan of PTI, Amanullah of MMA, and Pir Fida Muhammad of PTI, Muhammad Ibrar of ANP.

Similarly, others elected are Wajidullah of PTI, Syed Aqil Shah of ANP, Asif Khan of PTI, HidayatUllah Khan of ANP, Kamran Khan Bangash of PTI, Syed Zahir Ali Shah of PPP, Fazal Ilahi of PTI, Malik Naushad Khan of MMA, Shah Faisal Khan of PTI, Syed Hussain Ali Shah Al Hussaini of ANP, Muhammad Zahoor of PTI, Jehan Zeb of MMA, Pakhtoon Yar Khan of PTI, Zahid Akram Durani of MMA, Shah Muhammad Khan of PTI, Sahib Zaman (independent), Hisam Inam Ullah Khan of PTI, Noor Salim Malik of MMA, Ali Amin Khan of PTI, and Qayum Nawaz of PPP.