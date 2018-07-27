Lahore belongs to PML-N

LAHORE: The PML-N, despite the overall disappointing results in the general elections and vigorous campaigning by the rivals, managed to hold the lion’s share in Lahore.

Out of the 14 National Assembly seats, the PML-N won 10 with only Shafqat Mahmood (NA-130), Hammad Azhar (NA-126), Malik Karamat Khokhar (NA-135) winning for PTI, while the prime minister-in waiting managed to only edge Saad Rafique in a nail-biter in NA-131.

While the political pundits and electoral experts were predicting major shift of fortunes in the city, it once again proved its love for and commitment to the PML-N. In the fight for provincial

assembly too, the PML-N managed to bag significant majority.

It is believed that the July 13 rally by the PML-N president on the return of Nawaz Sharif had played a major role in invigorating the PML-N voter to come out on the election day and help their party candidates score this dominant majority in the heart of the Punjab.