Woman presiding officer, cop killed in flood

TIMERGARA: A woman presiding officer and a cop were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away by floodwater in Kharkanai stream in Balambat area in Lower Dir late Wednesday night, official sources said.

The sources said Sajida, a woman presiding officer at Government Primary School Khadagzai Mayar, and a cop Ubaid Khan were on way back to the office of the relevant returning officer in Balambat along with election material after performing duty. Their vehicle was washed away by the gushing floodwater in Kharkanai stream.

The body of women presiding officer was fished out from the steam at Ramyal Chakdarra while that of the cop could not be retrieved till filing of this report. Sajida, the wife of Ashfaq, was a resident of Thana in Malakand.