PTI makes a clean sweep in Peshawar district

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made a clean sweep in the provincial metropolis by winning all five National Assembly and 13 provincial assembly seats in the general election.

As per the unconsolidated results issued by the returning officers, all five candidates of the PTI have won the National Assembly seats.

As per the result of NA-27 Peshawar-1, PTI’s Noor Alam Khan won the seat by obtaining 71, 158 votes.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Haji Ghulam Ali was the runner-up by securing 39, 310 votes, while Asma Alamgir of the Pakistan People’s Party got 24,002 votes. Up to 45.83 percent votes were polled and 5,437 votes were rejected.

On NA-28 Peshawar, PTI’s Arbab Amir Ayub won the election by securing an impressive 74,414 votes. Sabir Hussain Awan of the MMA remained second by obtaining 27, 292 votes. Shafi Akbar of the Awami National Party received 22,096 votes. The turnout was 44.71 percent. The rejected votes in the constituency were 5,016.

The PTI’s Nasir Khan Musazai won the NA-29 seat by securing 49,762 votes. The MMA candidate Mufti Naeem Jan got 29,357 and ANP’s Arbab Kamal Ahmad obtained 20,392 votes.

On NA-30, PTI’s candidate Sher Ali Arbab won the election by obtaining 73,781 votes. The MMA candidate Arbab Najeebullah remained a distant second by obtaining 18, 111 votes while PPP’s Arbab Alamgir was third by getting 14,593 votes.

The PTI’s Shaukat Ali won the NA-31 comprising Peshawar city by obtaining 87,895 votes. The senior ANP politician Ghulam Ahmad Bilour got 42,476 votes.

As per the unconsolidated results by returning officers, the PTI won all the 13 provincial assembly seats in Peshawar.

The election in the PK-78 constituency, the 14th seat in Peshawar, was postponed after the ANP candidate, Haroon Bashir Bilour, was martyred in a suicide bombing at Yakatoot locality on July 10 along with 21 others, mostly ANP workers.

The PTI candidate Mehmood Jan won the election on PK-66 Peshawar by obtaining 19, 096 votes. The MMA candidate Hafiz Hashmat Khan remained second by bagging 11,395 votes.

The PTI candidate Arbab Waseem won the election on PK-68 by securing 16,912 votes. MMA’s Asif Iqbal Daudzai remained runner-up by obtaining 11,648 votes.

On PK-68, PTI’s Arbab Jehandad won the election by obtaining 22,569 votes. PPP’s Malik Tehmash Khan got 11,811 votes. The PTI candidate Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar won the election on PK-69 by obtaining 17, 640 votes. An independent candidate, Arbab Mohammad Usman, remained second by securing 12,374 votes.

PTI’s Shah Farman won the election only by 47 votes on PK-70 Peshawar against ANP’s Khushdil Khan in the nail-biting contest. Shah Farman got 15,404 votes, while Khushdil Khan obtained 15,357 votes.

Shah Farman also won on PK-71 by obtaining 17,309 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Sifatullah was runner-up by bagging 15,357 votes.

PTI’s Fahim Ahmad has won the election on PK-72 by obtaining 15,410 votes while PML-N’s Zahir Khan got 5,584 votes.

The PTI candidate Taimur Salim Jhagra won the election on the PK-73 by securing 15,449 votes. MMA’s Maulana Amanullah Haqqani remained second by obtaining 3,796 votes.

On PK-74, Pir Fida Muhammad of the PTI candidate won by bagging 19,349 votes, while ANP’s Ibrar Khan got 8,260 votes. On PK 75, PTI’s Malik Wajidullah Khan won the election by obtaining 27,659 votes. ANP’s Syed Aqil Shah remained a distant runner-up by securing 8,464 votes.

On PK-76, PTI’s Asif Khan won the election by obtaining 19,041. MMA’s Bahrullah was second with 5,123 votes.

In the PK-77 constituency, Kamran Khan Bangash of PTI won the election by obtaining 30,417 votes. PPP’s Syed Zahir Ali Shah got 9,271 votes.

Fazal Ilahi of PTI won the election on PK-79 by obtaining 18,044 votes while PPP’s Umar Hitab received 5,690 votes.