Election stolen, alleges Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday alleged that to pave the way for the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the general elections 2018 had been stolen.

Nawaz claimed that despite the worst performance shown by the PTI chief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his victory was engineered. Reacting to the initial results of elections at the Adiala Jail where he is imprisoned in a corruption case, the PML-N leader said that he still stands by the slogan of “respect the vote” adding that “we want to empower the masses”.

This is the result of stolen election, he added. The PML-N supremo further expressed surprise over the PML-N losing from NA-57 and NA-108. PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost to PTI’s Sadaqat Ali while in another major upset PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali lost to PTI’s Farrukh Habib from NA-108.

Nawaz Sharif further said that future course of action will be formulated by the party. It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold a party meeting later in the day.

During the course of the corruption trial against Nawaz Sharif he had time and again accused what he calls aliens of meddling in politics claiming that establishment is forcing his party leaders to change loyalties.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz also met Nawaz in the Jail to discuss future strategy.Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz also accompanied their father. Sources said that in addition to Shahbaz and his sons, 49 others including friends and party officials also met Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar. Prominent among the visitors are Kausar, Mian Yousaf, Abbas Sharif, Umar Usman, family physician Dr Adnan Rasheed Butt, Naseer Ahmed Qadri, Faisal Shakeel, Sehar Qamar, Senator Sadiq Rana, Maryam Aurangzeb and wife of former KP Governor Zfar Iqbal Jhagra.