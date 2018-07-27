Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mayor, local bodies remain suspended

Mayor Wasim Akhtar and the local bodies are still suspended till notification is not issued for the restoration of local government by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On July 10, ECP had issued an order that all local bodies across the province are suspended till July 25. While the elections have taken place, no notification was received on Thursday for the restoration of these bodies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar