Thu July 26, 2018
Sabah
July 26, 2018

Promise of timely elections fulfilled: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday said that the promise of timely elections had been fulfilled as supremacy of the constitution would be upheld.

He said that the polling arrangements for the general elections 2018 were satisfactory.While talking to media after casting his vote in NA-130, Lahore, the chief justice said that it was the day of democracy as timely elections were managed to be held according to the promise.

He asserted that supremacy of law and the constitution will be maintained in the country at any cost. Afterwards, the CJP headed towards the Supreme Court registry despite a holiday announced by the ECP on account of the general elections.

