Three of a family killed in accident

SARGODHA: Three members of a family were killed in an accident in Kotmomin police limits on Wednesday. Jeevan Khan of Katha Sagral, (Khushab), along with his father Ahmad Khan and brother Feroz were going towards Lahore by a car when its tyre burst and it overturned. As a result, Ahmad Khan and Feroz died on the spot while Jeevan succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.