Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three of a family killed in accident

SARGODHA: Three members of a family were killed in an accident in Kotmomin police limits on Wednesday. Jeevan Khan of Katha Sagral, (Khushab), along with his father Ahmad Khan and brother Feroz were going towards Lahore by a car when its tyre burst and it overturned. As a result, Ahmad Khan and Feroz died on the spot while Jeevan succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar