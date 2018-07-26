Two-hour delay in results not a big deal: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on delay in electoral results announcements, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Raza Muhammad Khan has said the ECP a mountain was being made out of a molehill while the commission was only two hours.

He was addressing a press conference at 4am Thursday. The CEC started by thanking all functionaries involved in the polling exercise, and cited weather condition, electronic system failure and transportation of presiding officers in convoys to the returning offices due to security reasons. He said the elections were completely fair.

When asked that all major parties except the PTI were complaining that form 45 was not provided to the polling agents some of whom were expelled from the polling stations, the CEC rejected the complaints, and promised action any of them was found valid. He advised the questioner to trust the ECP.

He also announced the first result of a provincial assembly seat PP-11 Rawalpindi-6, declaring PTI’s Ch Adnan winner and PML-N’s Raja Arshad as runner up.