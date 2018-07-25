Leading British Open amateur Locke turns pro

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland: Teenage golfer Sam Locke turned professional on Monday just a day after winning the prestigious Silver Medal as the leading amateur in the British Open.

The 19-year-old Scot was the only amateur to make the cut at the difficult Carnoustie course and he finished on nine over par.Locke, who has been supported by a foundation for young golfers set up by former Open champion Paul Lawrie, who lifted the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in 1999, saw no point in delaying his entry into the professional ranks any longer.

“I’ve decided to turn professional after winning the Silver Medal at the Open,” Locke told BBC Sport Scotland.“I just think for me, personally, it’s the right decision. I’ve always wanted to turn pro and compete with the best players in the world on the biggest stage and this week’s kind of accelerated my decision.”

He added: “I’ve always wanted to be a professional golfer from a young age. I’ve always loved playing the game and competing and I just love the feeling of winning.“So I can’t wait to get going now — it’ll be good fun.”