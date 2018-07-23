All SC judges to ensure people get their rights: CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar inaugurated the sewage treatment plant-III in the Maripur area here on Sunday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the chief justice said that the Supreme Court and judges of the SC are on the same page and determined to ensure that people of the country get their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

He said that the judiciary was striving to give our future generation a better, healthy and safe environment friendly country adding that water reservoirs are essential for the upcoming generations.

The chief justice said that as the general election are scheduled to be held in coming days, he will not comment that reflect in favour or against anybody but expressed the hope that the future government may able to provide better facility of water supply and sanitation.

The chief justice of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Water Commission and Chief of Water Commission Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim and the Sindh government and said that the whole nation and the Supreme Court of Pakistan are proud of Justice Amir Hani Muslim for the services he rendered.

The CJP also appreciated cleanness campaign in the city and said that he was glad to see cleaner Karachi and he and his colleague judges had witnessed a noticeable change in Karachi.