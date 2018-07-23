Two injured in Lahore rival groups clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two people were critically injured in an armed clash between two rival groups in the provincial capital on Sunday.
Police said that armed of two groups which were in old enmity traded fire in Sabzazar area of Lahore. Two people were seriously injured in the cross firing and rushed to hospital for treatment.
