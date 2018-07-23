Mon July 23, 2018
National

July 23, 2018

Two injured in Lahore rival groups clash

LAHORE: Two people were critically injured in an armed clash between two rival groups in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Police said that armed of two groups which were in old enmity traded fire in Sabzazar area of Lahore. Two people were seriously injured in the cross firing and rushed to hospital for treatment.

