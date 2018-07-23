SC asks NAB to probe PIA CEO’s appointment

KARACHI: On a suo motu notice taken on the Pakistan International Airlines special safari tour to Nanga Parbat, SC’s three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice, took an exception to the conduct of PIA’s chief executive officer and directed the National Accountability Bureau to conduct an inquiry over PIA CEO's appointment and misuse of authority. The court inquired the Chief Executive Officer of PIA Musharaf Rasool whether there was any approval of the Safari flight and who were the guests whom the PIA took for the Safari.