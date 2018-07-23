Mon July 23, 2018
World

AFP
July 23, 2018

India withdraws controversial tax on sanitary pads

NEW DELHI’ India has withdrawn a controversial tax on sanitary pads following a vocal campaign led by activists and Bollywood stars to boost female education and empowerment. Saturday’s announcement is part of a slew of changes to the national goods and services tax (GST) intended to reduce the prices of around 90 key consumer goods, many of which target urban middle classes ahead of next year’s general election. “I think all women will be happy to know that sanitary pads will now have 100 percent exemption. There will be no GST on sanitary pads,” India´s acting finance minister Piyush Goyal told journalists on Saturday. Activists, Bollywood actors and some politicians had opposed the 12 percent tax, citing a lack of access and affordability for a key hygiene product as a key barrier to female empowerment in the country.

