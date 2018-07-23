Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pro-oppo editor assaulted in BD

DHAKA: A prominent former editor and critic of Bangladesh’s government was assaulted on Sunday by ruling party student activists after a court hearing, police and witnesses said.

The cadres of the Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, attacked Mahmudur Rahman, 66, with bricks and bamboo sticks, his colleague Mohammed Abdullah said.

The attack happened when he got into a car after being bailed over a defamation case by a court in the western town of Kushtia. "It was a brutal attack. They hit the right side of his head with a brick. We are now heading to Jessore city on an ambulance," Abdullah said.

Images on social media showed Rahman bloody but conscious and able to walk. Rahman was the editor of the mass-circulation pro-opposition Bengali daily Amar Desh, which was shut down by the government in 2013. He also heads a pro-opposition professional group. Abdullah said Rahman had been confined to the courtroom for five hours after more than 100 of the activists took up position outside.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar