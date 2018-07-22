PPP candidate slams party leader

LAKKI MARWAT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-36 Inamullah Khan Inqilabi has criticised the party’s central executive council member and former federal minister Anwar Saifullah Khan for allegedly running election drive of candidates affiliated with other political parties and asked party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of it.

“The PPP has fielded candidates for one seat of National Assembly and three seats of provincial assembly in the district,” Inamullah told a press conference on Saturday, saying that Anwar Saifullah being party’s CEC member had kept himself away from electioneering of the party contenders.

He said that Anwar Saifullah was engaged in running the campaign of PTI aspirants under an understanding that his brother Salim Saifullah had reached with former chief minister Pervez Khattak a few weeks before the end of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Mustering people’s support and sympathies for PTI aspirants through PPP leader Anwar Saifullah is condemnable and local party activists are justified to ask Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the matter,” he maintained.

On several occasions in the last couple of months, Anwar Saifullah had told public gatherings and media that he would not contest general elections as he had differences with the party leadership. He had also said that the party provincial leadership had not bothered to consult him before issuing tickets to the contenders in his native district.

The PPP candidate said that “disloyal leaders like Anwar Saifullah have no right to occupy the top slot of member of party’s central executive council.” He reiterated that he and other party activists were committed to conveying the message of Bilawal Bhutto to each individual and house in the district.