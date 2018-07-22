Sun July 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2018

JUP chief meets Imran, assures him of full support in polls

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan faction, led by Qari Zawar Bahadur, has announced support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in July-25 election.

The announcement was made on Saturday when a delegation of the JUP, led by President Qari Zawar Bahadur, called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and assured him of his party’s full support in the polls. PTI Central Punjab President Abdul Aleem Khan was also present. The JUP leadership said on the occasion that it had extended support to the PTI to defeat the corrupt mafia of Pakistan.

