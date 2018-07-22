Sun July 22, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
July 22, 2018

Bilawal leading effective, courageous campaign: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led an effective and brave election campaign.

He said that Bilawal's campaign may not give immediate desired result but the PPP will get benefit in the long run.

He said this while speaking in Geo News show ‘Jirga’. The senior politician from Chakri has parted ways with the PML-N. He is contesting the forthcoming polls as an independent candidate on 'jeep' symbol.

