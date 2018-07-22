Machado makes an impact

MILWAUKEE: Manny Machado made a splash in his Los Angeles debut on Friday with a multi-hit game as the Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 at Miller Park.

Machado, who started at shortstop, batted second in the order and wasted no time making an impact with a single in his first at-bat off Milwaukee starting pitcher Wade Miley in the top of the first.

Considered one of the prize catches on the Major League Baseball trade market this season, Machado was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for five prospects.

“This is a great team and I am looking forward to the rest of the season,” said Machado who finished two-for-three at the plate. “They made me feel right at home the first day here.”