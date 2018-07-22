Pak U-19 cricketers yet to receive salaries

LAHORE: Pakistan under-19 players, who were part of the national team that finished fourth in the ICC Junior World Cup, are still facing trouble getting their salaries.

Some of the under-19 players when approached stated they are yet to get their salaries. Apart from their World Cup fee, the Pakistan Cricket Board has not paid their salaries even for the tour of Australia as well.

The board has to pay Rs 0.35 million to each player for playing in the U-19 World Cup. The 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup was played in New Zealand in January and February. The players have not been paid for their tour of Australia as well.

Pakistan reached the semifinal stage where they were eliminated by India. The side finished at fourth place after losing the third place playoff.

Similar complaints were also lodged by the PCB panel umpired for delay in their match fees with a concern that only elite and upper tier panel umpires are being treated as a the most privileged.

When approached an official of the PCB stated that board has never kept any players or officials money. Everyone is paid after proper paper work and when the documentations of the concerned persons are final they will also be paid.