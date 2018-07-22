PU holds recruitment drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The HR team of a private bank conducted an on-campus recruitment drive at Punjab University, Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) here on Saturday.
According to a press release, the shortlisted students appeared for the written test.
The students expressed their gratitude for the Principal Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan for his efforts for their placement.
