Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

C
Correspondent
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PU holds recruitment drive

The HR team of a private bank conducted an on-campus recruitment drive at Punjab University, Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the shortlisted students appeared for the written test.

The students expressed their gratitude for the Principal Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan for his efforts for their placement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar