Chepkoech smashes steeplechase world record

MONTE CARLO: Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech obliterated the world record in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase by more than eight seconds in a stunning Monaco Diamond League athletics meeting on Friday.

Six other season leading performances were set or tied in the meet.

Already the fastest in the world this year, Chepkoech, 27, won in a time of eight minutes 44.32 seconds to break the previous record mark of 8 minutes 52.78 set by Bahrain’s Ruth Jebet in 2016.

Chepkoech, whose previous best time was 8:59.36 in Paris last month, finished fourth in both the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2017 London World Championships.

American world silver medallist Courtney Frerichs took second in a North American record of 9:00.85.

American Noah Lyles, meanwhile, added a personal best in the 200m, running 19.65 seconds for another season-leading performance.

In other world leading runs for 2018, Bahamian Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran a lifetime best 48.97 seconds, Botswana’s Nijel Amos won the 800m in 1:42.14 and Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot clocked 3:28.41 in the 1,500m.

Moroccan world silver medallist Soufiane El Bakkali took the men’s steeplechase in 7:58.15 and Russia’s Danil Lysenko equalled the season’s best in the high jump with a leap of 2.40 metres.

Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya continued her dominance of the women’s 800m, winning her 26th consecutive final in 1:54.60. The South African has not lost over the distance since 2015.