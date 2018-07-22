Robbers gang busted, Rs1 million booty recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have busted a gang of robbers and also arrested 12 other outlaws besides recovery of looted items worth more than one million, narcotics and liquor from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of those involved in robbery at a franchise of a telecom company, in Koral area on May 19, 2018. He constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Munwar Ali Mahar which included ASI Zulfqar Ali and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest four persons involved in looting people at gun point.

They have been identified as Tayyab s/o Bashrat Hussain, resident of Bahander area of Islamabad, Daud Shabbir s/o Muhammad Shabbir, Ahsan Jahangir s/o Jahangir resident and Zohaib Arashad s/o Arshad Mehmood residents of Rawat.

Police also recovered snatched cash worth Rs1,039,500, one bike and weapons from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at different areas while further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asif Ali arrested Waqas Pervez and recovered three wine bottles and 15 cans of beer from them.

ASI Aurangzeb nabbed Sohail and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz from Karachi Company police arrested Hassan Akbar and recovered 1150 gram hashish and 100 gram ice from them.

Inspector Irshad Ali from CIA police arrested Asad for having 400 gram hashish while Sub-Inspector Asif Hussain nabbed Aaqib Mehmud in possession of 900 gram hashish.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Haneef from Shalimar police arrested Zaheer Abbass for having 30 bore pistol.

ASI Muhammad Malik from Bani Gala police arrested nabbed Ramazan for decanting gas in cylinder illegally.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram arrested Faraqat for having 30 bore pistol.

Sub-Inspector Sultan Mehmood and ASI Atta Muhammad from Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused Munwar, Lal Gul and recovered one 30 bore pistol each from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated this performance and directed for high vigilance in the city.