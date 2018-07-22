Sun July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018

Time to do more

The Mastung massacre and the attack on Akram Durrani expose loopholes in our security arrangements and the extent to which the terrorists have penetrated into our country. Similarly, the attack on Haroon Bilour highlights the fact that terrorism is deeply entrenched in our country.

The recent series of attacks requires concerted efforts on part of both federal and provincial governments which should work in coordination to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistani soil.

Malik Tariq Ali ( Lahore )

