Farewell dinner for AD Khowaja

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javeed Saleemi appreciated the result-oriented measures taken by former IGP Allah Dino Khowaja for improvement in the police force.

Addressing a farewell dinner in honour of Khawaja at the IGP House, he said that work on such measures would be continued. Khowaja thanked the IGP for throwing him the farewell dinner.

On this occasion, deputy inspector-generals, senior superintendents of police and other police officers were also present.