Three Hamas men killed as Israel strikes targets Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israeli aircraft and tanks hit targets across the Gaza Strip Friday after shots were fired at troops on the border, the army said, with Hamas reporting three members of its military wing killed.

An army statement said shots were fired at troops during renewed protests along the Gaza-Israel frontier and "in response, (Israeli) aircraft and tanks targeted military targets throughout the Gaza Strip." It did not say if any Israeli soldiers were hurt in the shooting.

Two Palestinians were killed in a strike east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the health ministry in the enclave said. A third man was killed by Israeli fire east of Rafah, also in southern Gaza, the ministry said.

The military wing of Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza, named the three men as Shaban abu Khatar, Mohammed abu Farhana and Mahmoud Qushta, saying they were fighters.