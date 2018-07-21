Failure to mobilise funds affecting progress on UN projects: Maleeha

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has told a United Nations forum that lack of success in mobilising necessary resources globally had adversely affected progress in implementing some of the key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN development agenda, while also calling for ensuring that all goals get equal attention.

"In a world where global flows of Foreign Direct Investment are rapidly falling, with a 23 percent decline witnessed just last year, efforts for joint mobilisation of necessary funds for sustainable development may be the one that suffers the greatest hit," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told a high-level political forum being held in Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to review implementation of SGDs.

In this regard, she welcomed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' announcement about convening a high-level meeting in September on financing the 2030 agenda.The 2030 agenda for sustainable development adopted by world leaders in September 2015 at an historic UN summit calls on countries to make efforts to achieve the 17 SDGs aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring prosperity for all by 2030.

The goals address the needs of people in both developed and developing countries, emphasizing that no one should be left behind. Broad and ambitious in scope, the agenda addresses the three dimensions of sustainable development: social, economic and environmental, as well as important aspects related to peace, justice and effective institutions.

In her remarks, the Pakistani envoy said that policy makers must ensure that all goals and targets were equally treated. Yet, a report by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has found that the Asia-Pacific region is failing to meet two thirds of the targets set under the 2030 agenda, painting a picture of goal 15 (life on land), while goal 13 on climate climate action is unlikely to be achieved at the current pace.

Goals 8, 10 and 16 are also lagging behind as efforts to promote decent work and inclusive economic growth, reduce inequality and build justice through peace and strong institutions have had only limited success, and called for stepped up efforts for implementation.

"This lack of sense of urgency on certain SDGs can be detrimental to us all," Ambassador Lodhi said. At the same time, the Pakistani envoy underscored that states have the primary leadership role in implementing various SDGs, in line with their respective national policies, priorities and needs.

Pakistan, she said, was among the pioneers, demonstrating and mobilizing full political support and ownership of the sustainable development agenda.