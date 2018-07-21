Two persons involved in firing at Gilani’s son held

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab police shared a report with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on firing at the son of ex-prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, saying that two persons were involved in the incident.

ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad telephoned the Punjab chief secretary and expressed concern over the incident and questioned why adequate security was not provided to him, a statement by the ECP said here.

The ECP had issued directions for provision of security to political parties’ heads and contesting candidates in view of the security situation. The security plan was reviewed following the two major terrorist attacks, first in Peshawar and then in Mastung, claiming scores of lives. The ECP secretary directed the chief secretary to take the incident seriously and immediately present a report thereon to the ECP.

Afterwards, the IGP shared a report with the ECP secretary and said that two persons, indulged in the incident, had been arrested.