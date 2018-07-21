NAB authorises several inquiries

PESHAWAR: The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday authorised an inquiry against officials of KP Administration Department for alleged corruption and corrupt practice.

According to a press release, the subjects are alleged to have embezzled millions of rupees funds at Chief Minister Block at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad.

The board authorised two separate inquiries against officials of Pak-PWD & Peshawar Electric Supply Company for alleged corruption.

The subjects are alleged to have illegally awarded contracts to blue-eyed contractors at NA-18 worth billions of rupees through Pak-PWD without competition and fulfilling the codal formalities.

The board authorised inquiry against Haji Alif Khan and Tehsil Municipal Administration Peshawar for alleged corruption and corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have illegally established fruit market at Kala Killay, GT Road, Peshawar.

The Regional Board authorised another inquiry against Tourism Department (KP) for alleged corruption and misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have embezzled hundreds of millions rupees funds under the project “Kalam Area Integrated Development Project.”

The board authorised an inquiry into embezzlement of development funds and cutting of timber at Chitral district.

It is alleged that provincial and federal government had issued millions of rupees funds to Chitral district during the years 2013 – 17 which were embezzled. It was alleged that forests of Chitral were destroyed under the garb of Chitral Indus Policy.

The board authorised inquiry against MTIs Dera Ismail Khan for corruption and misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have embezzled millions of rupees fund in purchase of medicines also made illegal appointments of Hospital Directors, etc.