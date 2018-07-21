To provide country talented players our top priority: Ayub

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry said that providing Pakistan a healthy and talented young players was our top priority and for this purpose Sports Board Punjab is continuously holding sports events for young players.

He said Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship is also part of that move; he expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Friday. Additional Secretary Sports Zahid Hussain, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and other officials were also present on this occasion. He said that such sports competitions will be organized in other parts of Punjab in near future. “The dedication showed by the young athletes of different cities during Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship was treat to watch,” he added.