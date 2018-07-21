Sat July 21, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 21, 2018

Russia sends Syrian refugee proposal to Washington

MOSCOW: Russia´s Defence Ministry said on Friday it had sent detailed proposals to Washington on organising the return of refugees to Syria after agreements reached by President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the RIA news agency said. Trump and Putin met at a summit in Helsinki on Monday, although it is unknown what they discussed at a one-on-one meeting there. The Defence Ministry said that over 1.7 million Syrian refugees would be able to return to Syria, RIA reported.

