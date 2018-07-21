Sat July 21, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2018

Lok Virsa plans national songs contest

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to hold a contest of popular patriotic national songs marking the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Interested individuals having a good command in singing can apply through email: ddmuse[email protected] before July 31, 2018. Auditions will take place in the first week of August 2018.

The participants will be shortlisted in three stages. The selected contestants will perform live on stage on 14th August 2018 at Lok Virsa. Prizes will be given away to three best contestants in the presence of national media.

Comments

