Sat July 21, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2018

President praises Hamdard Foundation services

Islamabad :President of Hamdard Foundation Sadia Rashid called on President Mamnoon Hussain here on Friday.

The president said services of Hamdard Foundation in the field of education were appreciable.

He said Hakim Muhammad Saeed was an exemplary personality.

The president said Hakim Saeed was one of the rare personalities who devoted all their lives on education and training and public welfare.

He expressed hope that Hamdard Foundation would carry forward the principles of late Hakim Saeed.

Sadia Rashid briefed the president about her institution and assured him that Hamdard Foundation would continue its services for progress and prosperity of the country.

