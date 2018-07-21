ETPB for foolproof security of Gurdwaras

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Friday issued a letter to all caretakers of Gurdwaras to intensify security of Gurdwaras at Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal, Farooqabad, Narowal and Peshawar.

According to the letter, keeping in view the prevailing situation and threats particularly from internal and external anti-sate elements to the minorities all the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) were unanimously requested to ensure foolproof security arrangements to protect minorities.

It is mentioned in the letter that security of Gurdwaras and temples is the prime responsibility of ETPB. No unauthorised person will be allowed to enter the security cordon of Gurdwaras.

Caretakers of the Gurdwaras were instructed to maintain complete record of persons visiting Gurdwaras. Concrete barriers are required to be provided at entrance of each Gurdwara through technical wing of Evacuee Trust Property Board to cope with any untoward incident. They were instructed to install barbed wires and search lights on boundary walls of each Gurdwara through technical wing of Evacuee Trust Property Board. According to letter issued by ETPB, trained staff should be deployed at each Gurdwara.