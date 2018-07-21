Ahsan cracks 185 to guide Zone VI to victory

KARACHI: Ahsan Ali blasted 185 to enable Karachi Zone VI to crush Zone II by an innings and 95 runs in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Inter-District Senior Cricket tournament here at the Lawai Stadium Naya Nazimabad on Friday.

Ahsan smashed 22 fours and a six in his superb knock to guide Zone VI to declare their second innings at 337-6 in response to Zone II first innings total of 117.Ahsan was extended a good support by Usman Khan (66) and Ali Asad (57). After claiming a 220-run lead, Zone VI then bowled Zone II for 125 with Danish Aziz taking 3-13. Raza-ul-Hasan, Bilal Manzoor and Faraz Ahmed Khan got two wickets each.

Meanwhile in the other outing here at Landhi Gymkhana Ground, Zone V defeated Zone IV by five wickets.Zone V achieved the 132-run target in the 23rd over after losing five wickets in the process. Moazzam Malik blasted 49 not out while Zubair Dilawar made 49 and Arsalan Bashir belted 23. Sohaib Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 5-60.

Earlier, after conceding a 49-run lead, Zone IV perished for 180 to give a 132-run target to their rivals. Kaleemullah made some impression with the bat, scoring 48 while Yasir Mushtaq belted 38. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Salman got 6-54. Zone IV scored 90 in their first innings. In response, Zone V made 139.