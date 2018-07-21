Sat July 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 21, 2018

Rummenigge slams German federation bosses as ‘amateurs’

BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Friday ripped into bosses at Germany’s football federation, calling them “amateurs” over their handling of the squad’s disastrous World Cup campaign.

“For me, there is a lack of clear professional handling in a crisis situation,” he said.“At the same time, I’m not surprised given that the DFB is filled with amateurs,” added Rummenigge, although he fell short of demanding resignations of DFB boss Reinhard Grindel.

Rummenigge however lent backing to coach Joachim Loew, stressing his massive contribution to Germany.“He has done an outstanding job in 12 years, he was seven times in a semi-final, became world champions, one is more than obliged to be thankful to someone like that,” he said.Likewise he spoke in defence of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who faced heavy criticism after the World Cup.

