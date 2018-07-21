Conserve water

The water crisis in the country has alarmed everyone. Since our economy is agro-based, we have to come up with methods to ensure water conservation at a large level so that the water shortage doesn’t have a negative impact on crop production. Various techniques can be used to economise on water use, one of which is drip irrigation which is the most efficient system to conserve water. Modern drip irrigation minimises the use of water and fertiliser by allowing water to drip slowly to plant’s roots. The method conserves water by reducing evaporation and deep drainage compared to other types of irrigation since water can be precisely applied to the roots zone.

Drip irrigation is mainly adopted in areas facing acute water shortage and especially for crops such as cotton, maize, sugarcane, coconuts, grapes, bananas, citrus, straw berries, and tomatoes. It is easy to install and design drip irrigation system which can reduce disease problems associated with high levels of moisture on some plants. The authorities concerned must adopt this method of irrigation to conserve water.

Sarmad elahi

Lahore