Laura, Kenny named in Britain team for Cycling Euros

LONDON: Olympic champions Laura and Jason Kenny have been included in the Britain team for next month’s European Championships in Glasgow.

The husband and wife pair, who have won 10 Olympic titles between them, returned to the track with a silver medal each at the World Championships in Holland earlier this year.They were back in action after taking time out for the birth of their son Albert last August.

“I’m really looking forward to the Glasgow 2018 European Championships next month, I think the standard of racing is going to be high as all the nations’ attention turns to qualifying early points for the Olympic Games,” Laura Kenny said on Thursday.

“Training has been going well for me, and I’m feeling good. I’ve done a couple of smaller races around Europe recently - I’ve been pleased with my form and I know where I need to focus on to be ready for the European Championships.”

Current Tour de France challenger Geraint Thomas and sprint star Mark Cavendish have been included on a 31-rider long-list, pending final selections for the men’s road race and time trial.Also included in the British team are defending European champions Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, plus reigning world team pursuit champions Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield.