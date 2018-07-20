Sanchez gets visa to join United’s US tour

LONDON: Alexis Sanchez is set to join Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the United States after the club confirmed the Chile forward’s visa issue has been resolved.

Sanchez was absent from United’s flight to Los Angeles on Sunday due to what the Premier League side said was an “administrative issue”. It later emerged American authorities hadn’t granted Sanchez a visa, reportedly because the former Arsenal star accepted a 16-month suspended prison sentence in Spain over a tax issue.

Speaking about the Sanchez’s absence at a press conference on Wednesday, United manager Jose Mourinho said: “It’s really bad and he’s really sad. It’s not good for him and not good for me, or for the team. “There is no-one to blame. I know the club is making the effort but the US authorities have their processes.” But Sanchez has now been given the visa after all and can link up with Mourinho’s squad as they start their build-up to the new Premier League season. “Sanchez’s issue is all sorted and he will fly out to the USA very shortly,” a United spokesperson told the Guardian on Thursday. Sanchez posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday accompanied by the caption: “The last training in Manchester, soon” followed by a picture of the US flag.