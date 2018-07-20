Robbers’ gang busted

PESHAWAR: The police on Thursday arrested a gang of robbers involved in snatching Rs9.6 million from a currency dealer.

As per the police report lodged at Gulbahar Police Station, a currency dealer, resident of Swat, had registered a case claiming that a group of six robbers snatched Rs9.6 million from him at gun-point at Haji Camp Adda in Peshawar.

The currency dealer claimed that he had brought the currency for change at Sarafa Bazaar in Chowk Yadgar.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman took notice of the robbery in the city and formed a team of investigation under the head of SSP Operations for the arrest and recovery of the snatched money.

The team carried out investigations through modern scientific techniques and continued surveillance of the culprits and their accomplices. It said that the police finally succeeded to reach the culprits.

The police claimed to have arrested three culprits involved in snatching the money. The accused include Misbah of Badizai area in Nasir Bagh, Sher Ali, resident of Kakakhel Town at Ring Road, and Khan Sher, resident of Bajaur.

The police claimed that the culprits during preliminary investigations confessed to have committed the crime and Rs8.5 million were also recovered on their pointation.