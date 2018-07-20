Recomposition of five KP divisions notified

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday notified recomposition of five of the seven administrative divisions to accommodate the recently merged erstwhile federally and provincially administered tribal areas in the province.

The decision was taken in pursuance of the 25th Constitutional Amendment that envisaged the merger of these areas with the settled districts of the province.

According to the notification of the Revenue and Estate Department, the Peshawar Division will now have the composition of five districts and one sub-division.

These include Peshawar district with sub-division Hassankhel, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, and Mohmand districts.

The Malakand division is composed of Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral and Bajaur districts.

The Kohat division includes Kohat district with sub-division Darra Adamkhel, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

The Bannu division consists of Bannu district with sub-division Wazir, Lakki Marwat district with sub-division Bhittani and North Waziristan district.

Similarly, the Dera Ismail Khan division includes district Dera Ismail Khan, with sub-division Drazanda, Tank district with sub-division Jandola and South Waziristan district.

The notification said that no change was required in the composition of Mardan and Hazara divisions as none of the areas of the erstwhile Fata and Pata were attached to these divisions.

Earlier, through a separate notification, the provincial government had directed all concerned not to use Fata or Pata for the newly merged areas in any official correspondence.